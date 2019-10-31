Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 163,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,179. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

