Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,336.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,429,000 after buying an additional 19,787,482 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,799,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,866 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600,053 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,512,000 after purchasing an additional 462,661 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.13. 410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,635. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.