Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $395,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 27.6% in the second quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 353,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nomad Foods Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.87 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

