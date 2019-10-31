Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 169.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.43. 287,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

