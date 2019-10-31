Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,212 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.2% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $5,703,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,350 shares of the airline’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

NYSE:LUV traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 94,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,515. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

