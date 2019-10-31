Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock traded down $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $296.82. 90,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,234. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $344.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.51 and a 200-day moving average of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $203.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.