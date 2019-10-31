Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 73,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $85.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

