Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Update

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

In other Veracyte news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $34,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 16,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $442,663.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,348.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,215 shares of company stock worth $3,303,431. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 13.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Veracyte by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

