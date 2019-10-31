Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,883,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $80,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $54,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

