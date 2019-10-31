Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vinci SA (EPA:DG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $101.40. Vinci shares last traded at $101.05, with a volume of 599,599 shares trading hands.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.44 ($116.79).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €97.98.

About Vinci (EPA:DG)

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

