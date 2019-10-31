Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

VNOM stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. 22,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,973. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

