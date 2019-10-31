Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 28,900 Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 52.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

NASDAQ AMEH traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,948. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $542.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.98.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Sim acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $280,704.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 36,200 shares of company stock worth $583,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

