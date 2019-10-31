Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,834. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $805.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

