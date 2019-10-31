Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Nanometrics worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NANO. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in Nanometrics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 42,872 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,469,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 787,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NANO. ValuEngine cut Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NANO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,425. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. Nanometrics Incorporated has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $67.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.