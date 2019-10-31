Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 1,500 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Meritor were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 310.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Meritor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,956,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,139. Meritor Inc has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.