VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Update

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VirTra Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of VirTra Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VirTra Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of VirTra Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Get VirTra Systems alerts:

Shares of VTSI opened at $2.83 on Thursday. VirTra Systems has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). VirTra Systems had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VirTra Systems will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VirTra Systems stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.97% of VirTra Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.