Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 273,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,898. The firm has a market cap of $461.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $41.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth approximately $9,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

