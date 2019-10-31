Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.11% of Vishay Precision Group worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth $800,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth $309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,218,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth $1,207,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth $279,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

VPG opened at $34.26 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $463.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

