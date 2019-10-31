Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Vista Outdoor has set its FY 2020 guidance at $0.10-0.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.10-0.25 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSTO opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.96. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $379.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 33,730 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Miguel A. Lopez purchased 10,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

