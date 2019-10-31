Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

