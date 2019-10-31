Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $20.37. 112,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,187. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

