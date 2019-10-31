Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) by 95.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Volt Information Sciences were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Volt Information Sciences by 34.3% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 779,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 199,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

Shares of VISI opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Volt Information Sciences Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American Managed Service Program (MSP) segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.