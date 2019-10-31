W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Invests $2.41 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16.7% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,055,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,021,724. The company has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

