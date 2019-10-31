W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Sells 5,895 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lessened its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of KBR by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 22,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 11.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 844,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $145,127.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

