W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Sells 6,133 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,801,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,990,000 after buying an additional 713,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 584,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,743. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.26. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.70%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

