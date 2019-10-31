Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Trading Up 0.1%

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.36, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WAKE)

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers now checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

