Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to $$5.81-6.17 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

