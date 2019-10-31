Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $$5.81-6.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $$5.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

