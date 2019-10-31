Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 377,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

WD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Compass Point set a $63.00 price target on Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of WD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.30. 42,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $63.97. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $5,075,342.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,749 shares in the company, valued at $75,283,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

