Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 63.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,709. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.69 and its 200-day moving average is $136.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

