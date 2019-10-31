Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Boosted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $112.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

