Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Waters updated its Q4 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.50. The stock had a trading volume of 64,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waters has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

