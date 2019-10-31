Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Short Interest Update

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,200 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 527,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Watford news, CEO John F. Rathgeber purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Miller purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $153,705 in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRE stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. Watford has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watford will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watford in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

