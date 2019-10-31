Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.44 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 228,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,661. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $100.05.

WTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

