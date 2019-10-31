WBI Investments Inc. Invests $165,000 in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 133.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. 2,674,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,090,437. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

