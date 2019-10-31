WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,982 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 560,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 64,708 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $4,869,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 33,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood cut Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

