WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in AZZ by 64.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in AZZ by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AZZ by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in AZZ during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.56. 3,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. AZZ Inc has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.