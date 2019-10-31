Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 14977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $117,727.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,683.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.