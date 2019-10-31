Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $38.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

WERN stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.50. 1,048,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,081. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 195.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,157,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,960,000 after purchasing an additional 361,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $9,081,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $5,957,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 95.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 154,813 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

