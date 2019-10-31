Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

WMC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 5,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 943.01 and a quick ratio of 943.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.18%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

