Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

WAB stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.37. 2,653,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAB. Wellington Shields cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 16,969,692 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $1,193,478,438.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,048,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,072,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.