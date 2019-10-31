Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Shares Down 2.8%

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE) shares were down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), approximately 11,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 7,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The company has a market cap of $18.84 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.71.

Westmount Energy Company Profile (LON:WTE)

Westmount Energy Limited is an energy investment company, which is engaged in the investment holding. The investment strategy of the Company is to provide seed capital to small companies that are identified as having significant growth possibilities. The Company’s portfolio of energy shares is focused on the Falkland Islands.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.