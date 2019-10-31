Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 77.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $292,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $255.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

