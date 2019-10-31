Wild Beast Block (WBB) Price Tops $0.0229

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Wild Beast Block has a total market capitalization of $4,172.00 and $22.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wild Beast Block alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00640980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001207 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com.

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wild Beast Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wild Beast Block and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.