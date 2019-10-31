William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackstone Group in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. S&P Equity Research lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 84.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 79,368 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $561,131.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

