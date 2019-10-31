William P. Mr. Burke Sells 11,231 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 11,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $1,349,629.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,155 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $138,981.15.

On Tuesday, October 8th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 18,950 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $2,318,343.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, William P. Mr. Burke sold 7,164 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $901,231.20.

NYSE HAE opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 690.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 880,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 768,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,613,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 700.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,419,000 after purchasing an additional 381,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,416,000 after purchasing an additional 165,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,808,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

