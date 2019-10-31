Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 261,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $79.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

