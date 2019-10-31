World Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,954 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in United States Steel by 11,651.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,261,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after buying an additional 1,250,553 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in United States Steel by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 1,181,957 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 808.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 855,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,026,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after buying an additional 579,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on X shares. Macquarie lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

United States Steel stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 7,056,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,038,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.04. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

