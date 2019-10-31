World Asset Management Inc Buys New Holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,841,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,865,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,679,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 385,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,114. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.69%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.73%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,626.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $19,448,324.88. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

