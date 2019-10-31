World Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $58,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 180.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $7.00 target price on Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

Shares of AR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.58. 481,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,210,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Antero Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 20.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

